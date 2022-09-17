After falling behind 12-0 after one quarter and facing significant adversity for the first time this season, the Houston High School football team outscored Cabool 38-12 the rest of the way and beat the Bulldogs 38-24 in the annual Battle of Texas County Friday night in Tiger Stadium.

As a huge crowd watched the South Central Association conference game on HHS Homecoming Night, the Bulldogs scored on their first offensive play of the contest when junior Tyler Fleetwood threw to junior Seth Owens for a 51-yard touchdown on a halfback pass play at the 8:42 mark of the opening period.

Just before the end of the quarter, Cabool doubled the margin to 12-0 when Fleetwood finished a sustained drive with a 10-yard TD run. The Bulldogs didn’t convert on 2-point conversion runs after either score.

But after starting a possession at their own 45-yard line with time running down in the first quarter, the Tigers got on the board with 9:47 to go in the second period on a 43-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Wyatt Hughes to junior tight end Kayden Crawford. Senior Dakota James then ran for a 2-point conversion and Houston trailed 12-8.

Late in the first half, the Tigers started a drive deep in their own territory and moved it down the field on several running plays. Then with 25 seconds showing on the clock, Hughes scored on a 4-yard keeper. After a failed 2-point run, Houston held a 14-12 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs had the ball first in the second half, but the Tigers took possession on the first play from scrimmage when junior linebacker Grayson Mitchell recovered a fumble at the Cabool 49-yard line.

As a huge crowd watches, the HHS offense lines up for a play during the second quarter of the Tigers’ win over Cabool on Friday night.

After a few running plays moved the ball to the Bulldogs’ 10, senior Anthony Carroll ran into the end zone to put Houston ahead 20-12 (a 2-point run came up short).

A short time later, Cabool turned the ball over again on a fumble, this time with senior Casey Merckling recovering at the Bulldogs 12-yard line.

After a penalty moved the ball back, the Tigers scored again on a 15-yard pass from Hughes to freshman wide receiver Jordan Arthur. After a 2-point pass attempt fell incomplete, Houston was on top 26-12.

The Bulldogs responded and cut the deficit to 26-18 on a 3-yard TD run by Casper with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Tigers got another 6 points and led 32-18 with 36 seconds left in the period when Carroll capped off a drive with a 5-yard scoring run, getting into the end zone after twice shaking off would-be tacklers.

HHS receiver Jordan Arthur (1) and teammate Austin Goetz lead in celebration after Arthur scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs kept victory on their minds and pulled to within 8 again when Fleetwood ran 25 yards for a TD to make it a 32-24 game with 8:39 to go in the contest.

Houston then scored the final points in the game when Hughes finished a 56-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 5:34 to go.

On their next possession, the Bulldogs moved the ball deep into Tigers territory, but the Big Red Defense stepped up and prevented any further scoring. On a third down play from inside the 15-yard line, Mitchell tackled Fleetwood for a loss. Then on fourth down, senior lineman Keaton Goetz brought down Fleetwood for another loss, forcing Cabool to turn the ball over on downs.

As Bulldog defenders watched helplessly, Houston’s offense lined up in victory formation, and the Tigers secured the victory with Hughes taking a knee on the game’s final two plays.

With the win, the Tigers raised their record to 4-0 overall (for the first time since 1979) and 2-0 in SCA play.

Houston hosts Thayer next Saturday (Sept. 24) at 1 p.m.