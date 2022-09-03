For the second straight week, the Houston High School football team defeated an opponent by a margin of at least 40 points.

This time the victim was Fayette, as the Tigers trounced the host Falcons 46-6 in a game played on Davis Field at Central Methodist University in Fayette (due to issues caused by lightning at Fayette’s home field).

Similarly to Week 1, Houston relied on a prolific running game, stout defense and a sparkling overall team performance in the contest. The Tigers’ offense generated five touchdowns via the run and one through the air, while the Big Red D continuously stifled Fayette’s senior-laden offense and forced the Falcons to turn the ball over on downs a whopping five times.

The Tigers scored all the points they would need with 7:34 left in the first quarter when senior Dakota James ran for a 4-yard touchdown and senior Anthony Carroll added a 2-point conversion run.

Then with under a minute to go in the period, Houston increased the advantage to 16-0 on a 3-yard TD run by junior quarterback Wyatt Hughes and another 2-point scamper by Carroll.

HHS junior quarterback Wyatt Hughes looks for space while running the ball in the second quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Hughes scored again on a 24-yard run down the left side of the field, and the Tigers went ahead 24-0 after James ran for 2 points.

The Falcons got on the board with 30 seconds remaining in the first half when senior quarterback Ben Wells faked a handoff and ran for a touchdown on a fourth-and-2 play at the Houston 31-yard line. But Wells’ pass on a 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete, and Fayette wouldn’t score again.

The Tigers continued their offensive onslaught in the second half, and ran the ball deep into Falcons territory late in the third period, earning a first-and-goal situation after Hughes danced his way for 32 yards before being stopped at the on the Fayette 5-yard line. Houston then went on top 30-6 when Carroll ran for another touchdown, breaking two tackles on his way to the score.

After one of their many defensive stands, the Tigers got the ball back with less than a minute to go in the period. Then with 10:54 left in the fourth quarter, Hughes hit freshman wide receiver Jordan Arthur with a perfect 28-yard pass the left side of the end zone. Hughes and Arthur followed up by connecting on a 2-point conversion pass, and the margin stood at 38-6.

HHS head coach Eric Sloan and Tigers players signal the beginning of the fourth quarter Friday night at Central Methodist University in Fayette.

With 8:29 left in the game, Houston struck again and led 46-6 when Carroll broke tackles again and found open space for a 41-yard touchdown run and then tacked on another 2-point run.

With 4:38 to go, the Big Red D rose up again, and sophomore linebacker Bryson Alexander recovered a fumble to give the Tigers one last possession at the Fayette 45-yard line.

HHS head coach Eric Sloan used the opportunity to insert the junior varsity offense. The contest concluded with the Falcons in possession of the ball when the final horn sounded.

Next up, Houston (2-0) begins South Central Association conference play Friday night at Salem.