A former Houston resident who served in several public roles has passed away.

Sally Smith, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Springfield, Ohio.

She lived in Houston for 41 years, working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She had a degree in biology from Marietta College and master’s degree in medical technology from Duke University.

She was a past board member of the Texas County Health Department and Texas County Library, as well as active with Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston and the Houston United Methodist Church. She volunteered with several activities.

A private memorial service is Monday, Sept. 12, at First Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ohio. Survivors include two sons.

