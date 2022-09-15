September is the start of cooler weather, football season and all things fall.

For the Texas County Libraries, September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. New cardholders during the month will have their names added to a drawing for a $20 gift card to be awarded from each branch at the end of the month. Come to the library and “get carded!”

New novels to our shelves include “Stay Awake” by Megan Goldin, “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, “The Librarian Spy” by Madeline Martin, “The Couple at Number 9” by Claire Douglas, and “Girl Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter. Have your kids check out the “History Smashers” series; each one covers a topic from our past to help kids learn about history in an interesting way.

From Dean Koontz we have “Elsewhere,” “The Other Emily” and the “Big Dark Sky.”

New DVDs include “Paw Patrol-Rescue Nights,” “Moonfall” with Halle Berry, “The Contractor” with Chris Pine, “Walker” Season 1 and “Umbrella Academy.”

The Texas County Library now has e-Books and audio books available to download. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us (and click on “e-books”) or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.