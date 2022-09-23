The seventh annual Houston Boys Basketball Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

The event will feature an 18-hole 2-man scramble format, and a modified horse race tournament. The scramble begins at 9 a.m., lunch will be at 1 p.m. and the horse race starts at 2 p.m.

The entry fee for the scramble is $140 per team (which includes mulligans and all on-course games), and the fee for the horse race will be a Calcutta.

Prize money will be split 50-50 with the HHS boys hoops program.

To enter, call the golf course at 417-967-0791.

For more information, call HHS boys basketball head coach Jim Moore at 417-825-1358.