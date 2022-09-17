Houston High School’s 2022 Homecoming Queen is senior Hailee Cierley, who was crowned during the 76th annual coronation ceremony Friday night in Tiger Stadium.

First runner-up is senior Gracie Alexander and second runner-up is junior Angie Smith.

The 2022 HHS Homecoming Queen and the first and second runners-up. From left, first runner-up Gracie Alexander and her escort Colin Jackson, Homecoming Queen Hailee Cierley and her escort Chris Swallow, and second runner-up Angie Smith and her escort Zac Williams.