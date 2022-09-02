After dropping their first game of the season Tuesday at Licking, the Houston High School volleyball Lady Tigers rebounded with a 3-0 victory Thursday at Cuba.

Houston took the opening set 25-17, and then won 25-14 in the second set and finished the sweep with a 25-15 win in the third set.

“We looked much better last night,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We were much more relaxed. The girls had a great practice on Wednesday and refocused themselves and it paid off at Cuba.

“We still have some things to clean up and get better at, but I’m proud of the way they bounced back.”

Junior outside hitter Angie Smith led the Lady Tigers’ offense with 11 kills, while junior middle hitter Kelsey Pritchett banged a career-high 9 kills and senior middle hitter Olivia Crites had 8.

Crites served up 3 aces and had 2 blocks, while Smith also had 3 aces while recording 14 digs and a 2.14 passing rating.

The 6-foot Pritchett also had 3 blocks in the contest, while senior setter Makenzi Arthur had 24 assists and 13 digs.

The Lady Tigers host Summersville on Tuesday.