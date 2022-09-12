The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Aug. 3 to a report of a vehicle blocking Mellow Drive at Cabool with nobody around.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a maroon Mercury Mountaineer in the middle of the roadway. A computer check of the license plates revealed the vehicle belonged to a Willow Springs woman. It was towed away.

•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 10 regarding a report of a cattle guard in the roadway on Tucker Drive at Mountain Grove.

The officer made contact with a Clinton township representative there who said the road needed to be graded and the cattle guard was in the way. A 62-year-old man who reportedly put it there was contacted about removing it.

•On Aug. 22, a 51-year-old Solo woman reported a burglary at a residence she owns on Highway 38 at Houston.

The woman told an investigating officer that nobody currently lives at the location, but surveillance video showed a man stealing several items with a total value of $820, including a canoe. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the suspect (a 64-year-old Cabool man).

•A deputy responded on Aug 24 to a report of trash dumping at a Stillhouse Road property at Clear Springs.

The officer made contact with a 77-year-old man there who said mail was found in the trash indicated it had been dumped by a 32-year-old Mountain View man. The man was contacted and came to the location and removed the trash.