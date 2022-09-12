The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy responded on Aug. 3 to a report of a vehicle blocking Mellow Drive at Cabool with nobody around.
Upon arrival, the officer observed a maroon Mercury Mountaineer in the middle of the roadway. A computer check of the license plates revealed the vehicle belonged to a Willow Springs woman. It was towed away.
•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 10 regarding a report of a cattle guard in the roadway on Tucker Drive at Mountain Grove.
The officer made contact with a Clinton township representative there who said the road needed to be graded and the cattle guard was in the way. A 62-year-old man who reportedly put it there was contacted about removing it.
•On Aug. 22, a 51-year-old Solo woman reported a burglary at a residence she owns on Highway 38 at Houston.
The woman told an investigating officer that nobody currently lives at the location, but surveillance video showed a man stealing several items with a total value of $820, including a canoe. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the suspect (a 64-year-old Cabool man).
•A deputy responded on Aug 24 to a report of trash dumping at a Stillhouse Road property at Clear Springs.
The officer made contact with a 77-year-old man there who said mail was found in the trash indicated it had been dumped by a 32-year-old Mountain View man. The man was contacted and came to the location and removed the trash.
Texas County Jail Admissions
Sept. 2
John Fanger – possession of controlled substance
Marissa Henry – 48-hour commitment
David Griggs – 48-hour shock
Sept. 3
Jodi Bell – stealing
Blade Johnson – failure to appear
Travis Williams – DWI
Sept. 4
Jonathan Bressie – possession of controlled substance
Rex Franklin – nuisance violation
Shannon Cross – driving while revoked
Sept. 5
Natasha M. Derryberry – 48-hour shock
Bryan Stogsdill – Dent County warrant
Roger Stroup – possession of controlled substance
Alan Lane – DWI
Sept. 6
Joleen Hutsell – assault
Katrina Hill – no valid driver’s license
Sept. 7
Andrew Miller – DWI
Angela Vestal – DWI
Michael Mitchell – burglary, stealing
Christopher Brown – possession of controlled substance
Sept. 8
Clarissa Horbyk – peace disturbance
Joshua Carman – assault
Sept. 9
Samantha Crawford – delivery of controlled substance
Judy C. Sherrer – burglary, stealing
Dustin Huckabee – stealing
Janelle James – 48-hour shock
Jennifer Panker – failure to return rented property
Sept. 10
Kevin Massey – warrant
Rachel Vasek – stealing
Evan D. Parsons – DWI
John T. Goins – DWI
Sept. 11
Gabriel Koch – assault, resisting arrest