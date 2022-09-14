A Houston man faces four felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident near Summersville in July.

Tristan B. Leier, 20, of the 600 block of Plainview Drive in Houston, is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and two counts of fourth-degree child molestation.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that on Aug. 26, deputies opened an investigation regarding allegations that a 20-year-old male had sexual contact with two minor-age girls, one less than 14 years old and another less than 17 years old.

Lindsey said that during forensic interviews with the victims, it was alleged that the suspect met with them on a county road in the Summersville area and engaged in sexual contact. The victims alleged that the incident occurred in July of this year.

Additional investigation supported the probable cause leading to Leier’s arrest on Sept. 13. He was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $400,000 bond.