A Houston man was seriously injured Friday in a crash north of Mountain Grove on Highway 95, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Gerald G. Ferrou, 73, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a MoDOT Chevron sign and then collided with a patch of trees.

Ferrou was flown to Mercy in Springfield. He was not wearing a seat belt, Brown said. The vehicle was totaled.