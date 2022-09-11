“Houston Night” Saturday at the Springfield Cardinals game brought recognition to the community, school district and netted about $3,000 for the Houston High School Band program.

The Houston High School state Scholar Bowl champions and the district champion softball team also were recognized for their accomplishments.

Shari McCallister of D & L Florist raised the most money in the band contest, allowing her to throw out the first pitch at Hammons Field. She generated $890.

Competitors Curt Hugenot, West Plains Bank; Marilyn Douglas, Texas County Memorial Hospital; Shari McCallister, D & L Florist; and Dr. Justin Copley, Houston School District superintendent, join on Hammons Field in Springfield on Saturday as part of a contest to raise money for the HHS Band program. About $3,000 was raised for director Sam Van Dielen’s growing band program. HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Shari McCallister, right, was the top fund-raiser of a competition to raise funds for the HHS Band. She is pictured with Brenda Senter, who organized the event that allowed the person generating the most money to throw the first pitch Saturday at “Houston Night” at the Springfield Cardinals baseball game. HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

The other first-pitch competitors were Airika Barnett-Wiseman, Shelter Insurance; Dr. Justin Copley, Houston School District; Marilyn Douglas, Texas County Memorial Hospital; Curt Hugenot, West Plains Bank; and Sam Van Dielen, Houston band director.

“The HHS Tiger Band would like to thank the six community leaders for participating and the community for so generously giving. The Tiger Band has now paid for their trailer with enough funds to get it delivered,” said organizer Brenda Senter.