The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Roger L. Counts Jr., 23, of 13176 Pritchard Lane in Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked, speeding and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 24.

•Jacob Higginbotham, 31, of 109 N. Third St. in Houston, was arrested for having two active Texas County warrants for felony harassment charges.

An officer made the attest at Higginbotham’s residence and took him to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $400,000.

•Austin A. Snyder, 27, of 733 Chestnut Street in Houston, was arrested Sept. 24 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

An officer investigating another matter made the arrest after coming into contact with Snyder. He was taken to jail and has a bond set at $400,000.