The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Andrew C. Miller, 29, of 526 Hawthorn Ave. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with expired plates on Sept. 6.

An officer wrote the tickets after observing a black Kia Sorento in a ditch on Ozark Street at about 11:55 p.m.

After making contact with the driver, Miller, the officer smelled alcohol and noticed signs of impairment, and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Miller was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•Katrina B. Hill, 55, of 11998 Highway 38 at Cabool, was issued citations for driving with an expired driver’s license, failure to properly signal and no seat belt after a traffic stop on First Street at about 1 p.m. Sept. 6.

•Dustin B. Huckabee, 38, of 7460 Dogwood Trail at Raymondville, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Sept. 9.