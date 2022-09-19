Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting last week.
The board:
•Hired Maggie Moore as district homeless liaison.
•Employed Tara Volk as district foster care liaison.
•Accepted the resignation of Lauren Wilkins, paraprofessional, effective Sept. 23.
•Employed Mareta Ramsey, food service substitute, for the 2022-’23 school year.
•Hired Mitchell Wilson as high school assistant football coach for 2022-2023 season.
•Employed Crystal Ford as Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council Y.O.U.T.H. sponsor, Erin Johnston, junior class co-sponsor; Sara Anderson, Special Olympics sponsor; Bethany Wells, Parents as Teacher program; and Jody Miller, paraprofessional, for the 2022-2023 school year.