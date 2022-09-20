After interviews earlier, the Houston board of education last week unanimously approved Dake | Wells Architecture to create a strategic master plan to guide the district. The firm has offices in Springfield and Kansas City. The company was founded in 2004 by Brandon Dake and Andrew Wells and has grown to serve a variety of public and private clients.

The firm will assist the board in making decisions regarding facilities over the next several years.

In other matters,

•Heard Matthew Price, agriculture instructor, give a presentation on the purchase of a greenhouse. He presented a couple of options related to size and cost. If the project moves forward, it would be financed in majority by a 25-75 percent matching enhancement grant.

•Heard a presentation from 21st Century Peacekeepers about programs to train and arm personnel at schools. “As we assess safety and security in our district, this may be a consideration in the future,” said Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent. “At this time, there has been no decision to move forward with an SPO (School Protection Officers).”

Members:

•Approved a surplus items sale for Oct. 8.

•Recognized Ember Green, middle school student of the month. The nomination was based on the character trait of kindness. Andy Durham was honored for his service as the student liaison to the board of education.

The board will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the high school library.