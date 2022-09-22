For 10 years, West Plains Bank and Trust Company has offered community debit cards to customers featuring designs for school districts where the bank has branches, and Ozarks Healthcare. The total in 2022 is up $8,892 over last year, coming in at $71,587.

Across the life of the program, more than $400,000 has been donated to local schools and Ozarks Healthcare by the bank.

Individual amounts presented, based on the number of point-of-sale transactions associated with each card design: Fairview, $2,511; Glenwood, $2,682; Howell Valley, $1,839; Junction Hill, $1,972; Richards, $2,648; West Plains R-7, $22,590; Mountain View-Birch Tree Schools, $15,747; Willow Springs Schools, $12,468; Houston Schools, $1,000; Ozarks Healthcare, $7,880; and Missouri State University – West Plains, $250.

According to West Plains Bank and Trust Company President/Chief Executive Officer David M. Gohn, the annual check presentations are eagerly anticipated. “As a bank, we always look forward to seeing the donation growth from year to year,” he said. “This year, we’re especially excited for the addition of the Missouri State University – West Plains Grizzly Debit Card. We enjoy visiting the schools and Ozarks Healthcare to hear about how they plan to use the money and wish them well with their projects.”

Gohn said the popular card program is simple. “Customers choose a design and each time they use their cards to make purchases at retailers, West Plains Bank and Trust Company adds to a donation, which is presented annually,” he explained. “Our bank is committed to supporting education and healthcare in our local area. We are the only local bank with a community debit card program that gives back. These funds allow the recipients to pursue projects and meet needs that otherwise might go unfunded.”

In Houston, customers of the bank who would like to switch to a community debit card design can call 417-505-5110. The cards are free to customers who switch or any new customer.

The bank will open in a new facility on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston later this fall.