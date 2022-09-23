A Houston woman faces multiple charges and is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond after an incident Sept. 15 on Brushy Creek Road.

Frankee Skinner, 22, of Houston, is faces a felony charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death (a class E felony), along with misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported that a woman called just before 8 p.m. to report that Skinner was at her residence trying to take a child away. Skinner was reportedly told to leave several times by the woman and her boyfriend, but refused.

The deputy reported that upon arrival, Skinner almost hit his patrol vehicle with her vehicle as she tried to exit the driveway in a reckless manner. The officer reported getting out of his vehicle and telling Skinner to park and get out, but she ignored the commands and sped away.

The deputy reported stopping Skinner on Brushy Creek Road, but she continued to disobey and ended up speeding away again.

After Skinner pulled into another residence on Brushy Creek Road, the deputy reportedly detained her and she was taken to jail.