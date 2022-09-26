An inmate assigned to the South Central Correctional Center died Sunday at the prison. It is the sixth death since Aug. 31.

Officials said Robert Baker, 29, was serving a six-year sentence for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle from Montgomery County. Baker had been in prison since June 2021.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster said recently that one death is attributed to stage 4 lung cancer and bilateral pulmonary embolism and a second to stage 4 lung cancer. Three others are pending autopsy results to determine the cause of death.