An inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Springfield. It is the fourth death of a prisoner housed there since Aug. 31.

Jeffery Bolden, 55, was pronounced dead at Cox South in Springfield. Authorities said he died of apparent natural causes.

Bolden, who has been in prison since December 2009, was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder from Boone County.