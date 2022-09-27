James Raymond Holt, age 96, formerly of Success, Mo., passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Aurora. He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Ogemaw, Ark., the son of James Andrew and Lois Julia (Short) Holt.

Prior to joining the Army in 1944, he worked in the logging industry for his uncle and in the oil fields of Texas. James saw immediate active duty in World War II in the Philippines, Japan and Germany. He was stateside for the Korean War as a troop evaluator. During the Cold War and until retirement, he specialized in the operation of nuclear warhead missiles.

While stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., James united in marriage to Alida Marie Boyd from Eunice, Mo., on Jan. 5, 1953. They were married for 61 years and parents of James C. Holt, Charles R. Holt, Maryann Holt and Michael Holt.

After 20 years of military service, he retired from the Army in 1965 and became manager of the Nutter Field House in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He retired from civil service after 20 years.

James is survived by his daughter, Maryann. He is preceded in death by his wife, three sons, parents, three sisters, Hyldred M. Saubert, Virginia R. Crouch, Barbara A. Burnett and two brothers, Wayne D. Holt and Ronald G. Holt.

A visitation for James is 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave, Houston, Mo. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel Cemetery, Eunice, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

