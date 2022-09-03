Jami Lynn Carmack-Vance, was born July 25, 1983, in Rolla, Mo., to Dennis Pryor and Lori Carmack-Miller. She passed away at her home in Hartshorn, Mo., on Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 39.

She was married to Jonathan Vance.

Mrs. Carmack-Vance enjoyed thrifting and antiquing as well as spending time with her friends and family. She loved arts and crafts and caring for her animals.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronnie Carmack; father, Dennis Pryor; and mother, Lori Carmack-Miller.

Jami is survived by her grandmother, Elsie Carmack; a sister, Brandi Miller; a brother, Sidney Fisher; daughters, Keragan Pryor, Kassidy Pryor and Karsyn Pryor; a grandson and other family members and friends.

Funeral services are 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Interment is in the Bethel Cemetery at Summersville. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net