Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, age 87, daughter of James Franklin and America Alice (Barton) Sawyer, was born on April 4, 1935, in Raymondville, Mo. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at her home in Raymondville.

Kathleen lived in Raymondville her entire life. She worked as a seamstress at Lee’s in Houston and as an assembly line worker at Rawlings in Licking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice; three brothers, Bud Sawyer, Johnny Sawyer and Samuel Sawyer; and four sisters, Cleda Wells, Vada Stagner, Evelyn Sawyer and Nettie Conley.

Kathleen is survived by her sister, Sylvia Goucher of Independence, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a lot of friends.

Kathleen had many interests and hobbies, including rock hunting, playing religious music on her guitar and collecting antiques. She sang at Houston House and many churches throughout the area. Kathleen was a member of various denominations of churches during her life, as she would join a church that needed someone to sing and play the guitar.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A funeral service for Kathleen is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand., Houston, Mo., with Pastor Ron Stow officiating. Interment will follow at Mahan Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kathleen’s name may be made to Mahan Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

