Michele Meyers, Willow Springs, and Penny Reynolds, Cherokee Village, are the winners of the annual Kathy Noirfalise Memorial Two-Lady 18-Hole Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Wedgewood Country Club.

Second place was June Gantner, Hollister, and Sharon Alder, Mountain Grove, and third place went to Sherri Jungferman and Teytam McClellan, Mountain View.

A-Flight winners included first place, June Swanson and Pam Smith, Mountain View; second, Jody Jarrett, Cabool and Sandra Hawkins, Mountain Grove; and third place, Julie Jackson, Mountain Grove and Linda Hancock, Norwood.

Hole prize winners included closest to the pin, hole 2, Julie Lenardson, Mountain Grove, 8′ 11″; closest to the pin, hole 5, Pam Smith, 12″; closest to the pin, second shot, hole 6, Jackie Smith, Houston and Teytam McClellan, 13′ 11″; closest to the pin, Linda Benyo, Willow Springs, 10′ 9″; and longest putt, Linda LeBaron, Mountain Grove, 38″.

Sponsors of the hole prizes — Audrey Jett, Mountain Grove; Missy Faye’s at Clea’s, Cabool; Swick’s Automotive, Mansfield; Black Kettle Inn, Cabool; and Michele’s U-Lock U-Store, Willow Springs.

The Noirfalise family sponsored a $1,000 cash shootout with 19 ladies qualifying: Wendy Willard, Willow Springs, won first place with a closest to the pin of 20′ 4 1/2″; second place, Teytam McClellan with 22′ 1′; and third place, Jackie Smith, 23′ 6 1/4″. The Noirfalise family also provided on course games including a longest drive with a wedge and a plastic ball and Cindy Summers, Mountain View, won that game. Wendy Willard won the pitching contest played with a whiffle ball and a pool of water.

The weather was a beautiful, warm golfing day and the ladies enjoyed lunch in the dining hall with food provided by Wedgewood, Mary Auen, Jody Jarrett, Donna Jones and the Noirfalise family. Jody Jarrett provided treat bags and others provided silent auction items.

The next Wedgewood event is the Cabool Kiwanis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, and proceeds will go to kid programs at Cabool Schools. For additional information contact Teresa Gregory at 417-255-4949 or David Walker 417-254-1407.

The fall membership special is available for $525 which is full family membership through March 31, 2024. For additional information call the proshop at 417-926-5374.