Kenneth Joseph Smith, 71, of Plato, passed away on Sept. 4, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1951, in Louisville, Ky., the son of Kenneth and Nancy Smith.

Kenneth is survived by stepchildren, Thomas Jeffery (Natalie), Allen Jeffery (Mindy) and Glen Jeffery (Tiffany); loving grandchildren, Levi Jeffery, Kiley Lawson, Cody Jeffery, Kinsley Jeffery and Avery Jeffery.

Per his wishes, Kenneth was cremated. Private services will be held at a later date with family in West Virginia.