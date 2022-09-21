In the squad’s first South Central Association conference game of the 2022 season, the Houston High School volleyball team was swept 3-0 in a tightly-contested match Tuesday night at Salem.

The host Lady Tigers beat the visiting Lady Tigers 25-17 in the first set, and then came out on top 26-24 in overtime in the second set before closing out the win with a 25-22 win in the third set.

Senior middle hitter Olivia Crites led Houston’s offense with 15 kills, while junior outside hitter Angie Smith had 21 digs, senior setter Makenzi Arthur had 13 assists, junior middle hitter Kelsey Pritchett had 4 blocks and senior libero Jazmine Johnson served 2 aces.

“Last night was a tough loss,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “None of the girls like to lose, especially to a conference opponent. But we have got to refocus and concentrate on getting better. We can’t settle for where we are at right now. We want to be playing our best volleyball by the time districts roll around. Salem is a good team and much improved from past years.

“We can get there, it’s just going to take hard work and time.”