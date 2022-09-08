In the season’s first home game, the Houston High School volleyball team swept Summersville, 3-0, Tuesday in the New Gym.

The Lady Tigers beat the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-15 in the first set, and then went on to win the second set 25-18 and complete the sweep with a 25-23 victory in a tightly-contested third set.

With senior Madi Reed serving, Houston jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the beginning of the first set. Moments later, the Lady Tigers were on top 12-3 after several kills by high-flying, hard hitting junior outside hitter Angie Smith.

The Lady Wildcats regrouped and held their own through the rest of the set, but Houston won it on a kill by senior middle hitter Olivia Crites.

Summersville took a 3-1 lead early in the second set, and the two squads battled back-and-forth until the score was tied at 11. But the Lady Tigers built a 23-18 advantage on an ace by Smith and then finished a 14-7 run and closed out the set victory on a block by junior Kelsey Pritchett.

The Lady Tigers went ahead early in the third set, and then held a 12-6 lead after senior Makenzi Arthur blasted hard serves for a pair of aces.

Summersville responded with an 11-4 run and led 17-16 after junior Kaytlin Martin won a battle at the net for a point.

Both teams maintained the intensity from there, and fought tooth-and-nail during a rally lasting more than 2 minutes that was won by the Lady Wildcats to put the score at 21-19 in favor of Houston.

HHS senior Makenzi Arthur (5) and junior Kelsey Pritchett (16) rise at the net to defend against a ball hit by Summersville junior Kaytlin Martin during the first set of the Lady Tigers’ win Tuesday in Houston.

With the crowd going wild, Summersville sophomore Elizabeth Havens scored a point on a block and the Lady Tigers’ held a slim lead at 24-23. But Houston completed the sweep when Crites got another set-ending kill.

Smith frequently pounded the ball into open space on Summerville’s side of the net and finished with a season-high 14 kills in the contest, while also recording 9 digs, 2 aces and a 2.04 passing rating. Crites had 8 kills in the game, while Arthur had 13 assists, 13 digs and 3 aces.

As she continues a sparking freshman season for Houston, Kayla Wagner recorded 10 assists and 2 aces in the game.

“The girls are starting to get more comfortable on the court and did some great things,” said HHS head coach Loran Richrdson. “We started really strong and took care of business.”

Houston (2-1) hosts Mansfield tonight (Thursday) and travels to Plato next Tuesday.

“Moving forward, we have to continue to improve our passing game,” Richardson said. “We struggle in this area due to our inexperience and lack of communication at times. I know we will get there as long as we continue to focus on improvement.”