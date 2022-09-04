This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Lions Club announced plans Saturday for its 30th annual homecoming fish fry for Sunday, Sept. 18, at its building on North U.S. 63 next to the chamber fairgrounds.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Lions Club building fund and its benevolent fund.

Cost is $12 for adults; $9 for children; and those 5 and under free.

The club also is seeking sponsorships for the annual event that occurs the weekend of HHS homecoming and Houston Alumni Association activities. To Learn more, call 417-260-2382