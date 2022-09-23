A Mountain Grove man faces a felony charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a fight involving he and a woman early Thursday morning.

Jeremy L. Mullins, 43, of 10288 Business 60 in Mountain Grove, charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

According to a deputy’s report, the officer responded at about 2:30 a.m. to an alleged fight in progress at Mullins’ residence. The officer made contact with Mullins and a woman at the scene, and determined that each had punched the other in the face, but that Mullins was the primary aggressor in the incident and the woman had acted in self-defense.

Mullins was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $200,000.