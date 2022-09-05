The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Lisa M. Dodd, 59, of 8115 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on Aug. 23.

•A deputy responded to a Lotz Drive residence at Licking on Aug. 22 regarding a report of an assault.

The officer made contact with a 74-year-old man there who said he had gone to 62-year-old neighbor woman’s house and she assaulted him. The man told the deputy the woman threw a screwdriver at him and hit him several times.

He said he retreated outdoors, but the woman followed and pushed him, causing him to fall into a small “kiddie pool.” He said the woman continued to assault him and tried to drown him.

The officer spoke with a woman who witnessed the incident, and she told a similar story. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the woman.

•A 66-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on Aug. 22 that several items with a total value of $767 had been stolen from an RV parked at a U.S. 63 property in Houston. There are no suspects.