Marion Louise Bittle Hansen, daughter of Stanley McCord and Clara Edwards McCord, was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Oxford, Miss. She passed away Sept. 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

She married Clarence Kenneth Bittle on March 19, 1951. Their only son Kenneth S. Bittle was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Mrs. Hansen was a homemaker from 1951-1966. She and their son followed her husband up and down the East Coast and West Coast plus many states since he was in the U.S. Navy. After he retired, they made their home near Houston, Mo. She worked at Ft. Leonard Wood with the AAFES from 1968-1988 as an office clerk for the Engineer Department.

Her husband passed away in 1999 due to a long illness. On June 23, 2009, she married Robert Hansen.

She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Clarence; one son, Kenneth; as well as her mother and father; and one brother, Bobby.

Marion is survived by her husband, Robert Hansen; three grandsons, three great-grandchildren; brother, Donald McCord; and sister, Dianne Morris.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. A visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Interment will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.