A Missouri Department of Transportation employee was seriously injured early Tuesday in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Ryan Vaughan said a northbound 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Oscar L. Smith, of Bucyrus, pulled into the path of a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harvey E. Sullins, 52, of Success. The UTV caught fire and both vehicles traveled off the roadway at about 8:40 a.m.

Smith, the MoDOT worker, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with serious injuries.

Sullins and a passenger, Dustin O. Flinn, 40, of Success, had minor injuries and were transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Another passenger, Tyler J. Russell, 24, of Success, had moderate injuries and went to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Members of the fire departments at Houston and Roby were called to the scene. Assisting also was Cpl. Justin Piccinino of the patrol.