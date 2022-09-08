This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

As a part of Good Neighbor Week, the Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston and the Texas County Library are joining businesswoman Shari McCallister and other sponsors with the annual distribution of roses, according to Elaine Campbell of the council and Louise Beasley, director of the county library system.

The organizations will present the movie, “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The 2019 movie, starring Tom Hanks, focuses on the story of friendship developed between a journalist and Fred Rogers, known universally as Mr. Rogers.

On the tags of the roses that are distributed on Good Neighbor Day, Sept. 28, will be a ticket for the movie. Because of limited seating, movie goers must make a reservation by calling 417-260-0043 before the event and bring their ticket. There will be door prizes and other neighborly adventures during the evening.