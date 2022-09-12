The Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees met last week to finalize a search committee for the chief executive officer position that is open at the hospital.

Board members unanimously agreed to place an interim CEO in the position until a new CEO is hired. Wes Murray, a previous hospital administrator, has been retained to handle CEO duties at the hospital beginning this week. Murray served as TCMH CEO for 18 years before retiring in June 2021.

At the meeting, the board also worked with Jeff Tindle of Tindle and Associates of Gravois Mills, Mo., who is leading the search for a new chief executive officer, to develop a job description and to create a search committee of hospital board members, physicians, employees and community representatives. The CEO search is expected to take two to three months.