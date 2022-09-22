A new Texas County law enforcement tax will go on the books on Oct. 1, the Missouri Department of Revenue said.

The three-eighth cent levy will bring the sales tax rate to 8.975 percent in most locales in Houston.

Voters in April approved the sales tax. Licking voters authorized a general sales tax totaling one-half cent also in the election. The total rate at Licking will be 8.975 percent on Oct. 1.

There will be five sales taxes earmarked for the county when the sales tax goes into effect: three half-cent sales taxes and two three-eight cent taxes for 911 and law enforcement.