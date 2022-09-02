This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston School District announced Thursday night that there is a change in the time and location for Friday’s Houston High School football game at Fayette.

Kickoff will now occur at Central Methodist University at 7:30 p.m.

Weather-related damage caused the relocation from the high school.

LIVE BROADCAST

The Houston Herald live’s broadcast can be watched here: houstonherald.com/live

ON THE BIG SCREEN

Phoenix Theatre in Houston announced Thursday night it would show the game on the big screen on Highway B.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday. There is no charge to attend and concessions will be available.