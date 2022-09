Free game admission for those with school app

Those attending the Friday, Sept. 16, homecoming football game have an opportunity to enter Tiger Stadium free.

Persons who have downloaded a new school app or do so at the gate will be admitted free.

Drama program to hold tryouts for production

The Houston High School drama program will have tryouts Sept. 1 for its fall production, “The Secret Garden.”

It will be performed at the Melba Performing Arts Center.