The National Weather Service on Thursday issued information about the ongoing drought across southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks regions. The key message is that the drought area saw no change across the area.
Temperatures over the weekend are expected to be warm and dry with precipitation chances not occurring until late next week.
However, a return to above normal temperatures with near to below normal precipitation is expected toward the end September into early October.
