A memorial service for Norma Pauline Rowen, 88, formerly of Raymondville, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Community Crossroads Church, 225 Orchard St., Raymondville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Go online at St.Jude.org or call 800-822-6344. The mailing address is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.