Opportunity Sheltered Industries, the Texas County sheltered workshop, celebrated 35 years on Friday at its Houston Industrial Park building.

Certified employees, staff and the board of directors were honored.

The business, which provides a variety of services, was presented flags (U.S. and Missouri) from Sen. Karla Eslinger and Rep. Bennie Cook that have been flown over the capitol in Jefferson City.

A resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives in recognition of 35 years was presented by Cook.

1-5 YEARS OF SERVICE

McKenzi Postlewait (1), part-time staff; Dan Hickox (1), Tim Bailey (3), Michael Domokos (3) and Jackie Hohlt (3), staff.

6-10 YEARS OF SERVICE

Krystal Bruce (7), Everett Donley (7), Rhonda Neal (7), staff; Sidney Duncan (8), Tea Wallace (8), Dustiana Leohman, (9), Kyle McCracken (9) and Kyle Robertson (9).

11-15 YEARS OF SERVICE

McKala Everson (11), Shane Smith (11), Barry Kolts (11), staff; Caleb Fackler (13), Timothy Fackler (13); Brenda Kinserlow (14), staff; and Daniel Hickox Jr. (15).

16-20 YEARS OF SERVICE

Jeffrey Corwin (16), Tammy Rogers (16), Bryan Wade (18), Richard Rittell (19), Sheena Postlewait (20+) and Tom Tyger (20+)

21-25 YEARS OF SERVICE

Malinda Jacobs (24).

26-34 YEARS OF SERVICE

Daniel Walser (26), Elaine Cross (27), Marylee Viscioni (28), Cheryl Kidwell (29), lead staff; Buffy Townley (30), Ethel Buchett (32) and Eddie Pursifull (34)

35 YEARS OF SERVICE

Carla Crum (35), Kenneth Morrison (35) and Sharon Tyger (35), manager.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Members of the board of directors are: Dan Hickox (1), Wendy Preheim (3), Roxie Sponsler (4), Larry Fackler (9), Angie Gettys (18), Mandy Lindsey (18), Becky Wolfe (29) and Jessie Townley (35)