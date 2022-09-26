The Miss Southern Missouri Competition was Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

Sixteen young ladies ranging from ages 13 to 24 competed in interview, evening gown/onstage question, talent, social impact initiative and lifestyle and fitness.

There were three Outstanding Teen Titles awarded and two Miss titles presented.

Teen category winners, from left: Eden Jeffries, Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Mallory Sublette, Anna Hall and Gracyn Rouse.

The winners are:

Miss Heart of the Ozarks Outstanding Teen — Eden Jeffries from Springfield

Miss Heart of Southern Missouri’s Outstanding Teen — Anna Hall from Branson

Miss Southern Missouri’s Outstanding Teen — Gracyn Rouse from Thayer

Miss Heart of Southern Missouri — Hannah Schrader from Springfield

Miss Southern Missouri — Hayley Leach from St. Louis

These girls will represent Texas County and Southern Missouri in June at the Miss Missouri competition.