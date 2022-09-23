Participants gather Friday at the Houston Senior Center before a walk to benefit the organization. And they are off…participants in the annual Houston Senior Center walk began their journey on Grand Avenue on Friday morning. Participants in a walk to benefit the Houston Senior Center cheer Friday as they hear the group’s $5,000 goal had been met before the event started in downtown Houston. The annual walk provides funds for its meals program and other activities. The center provides about 18,000 meals annually to clients in this area and surrounding communities. BRAD GENTRY | HOUSTON HERALD