Plato resident Doug Kyle earned Senior National Champion honors in the amateur division at the 2022 National Field Archery Association (NFAA) Outdoor National Championships, Aug. 27-28 in Yankton, S.D.

On day one of the competition, participants shot a 600 round, which consists of 4 rounds of 4 arrows from each of three distances: 40, 50 and 60 yards. Kyle scored 585 out of 600, setting a new amateur record in the process.

Doug Kyle removes arrows from a target on the way to winning a senior national championship in a recent competition in South Dakota.

Then on day two, competitors shot a 900 round, consisting of 5 rounds of 5 arrows from 60, 50 and 40 yards. Kyle posted a score of 1,466 out of a possible 1,500 to earn the title.

Kyle’s equipment consists of an Elite Remedy bow, Axcel Sight, Shrewd scope housing, X-focus lens, Stan PerfeX Release, GoldTip arrows and Smith Brother Precision Points. All that gear and more are available at Kyle’s Custom Arrows and Archery Supply.

“I sell Elite bows and Bow Tech bows,” Kyle said, “and I can custom order anything a customer needs for hunting or archery.”

Lefty Doug Kyle prepares to shoot an arrow at an indoor facility.

Also an accomplished shotgun shooter, Kyle took first place at the 2017 World Skeet Championships sanctioned by the National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA).

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation on July 1 that made archery the state’s official sport.

Kyle can be reached by email at douglas.kyle@outlook.com.