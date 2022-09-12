The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer responded on Sept. 6 to a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle at the corner of Second Street and Main Street.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the man, 30, who said he was struck by a black Ford sedan that had left the scene. A short time later, a 26-year-old woman arrived who said she had been involved in the incident.

The woman told the officer she and the man had formerly been in a relationship, and that while she was stopped at the intersection, the man rode his bicycle toward her at a high rate of speed. She said he locked up the brakes and flipped over the front of the bike, striking her car.

She said she got out and checked on him but he became aggressive so she got back in. She said the man then reached in the car and hit her twice on the face.

The woman declined to press charges against the man. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

•Jodi Bell, 34, of 8510 Highway 17 in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Aug. 17.