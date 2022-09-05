The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•A 20-year-old Houston man reported on Aug. 22 that an American Tactical AR-15 rifle of his had been stolen.

The man told an officer he had left the gun at a woman’s Wyn Street residence and it was missing.

•Scott L. Folsom, 34, of 18100 Highway B in Houston, was arrested Aug. 26 for having an active Howell County warrant for forgery.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised Folsom was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.