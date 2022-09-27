Raymond Dale Hale, 52, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at his home with his wife of 29 years by his side. He was born on Oct. 8, 1969, in Texas County, one of six children of Dillard and Ola Faye (Wooten) Hale. Raymond attended school at Cabool High School and graduated with the class of 1989.

Raymond worked with Keith Walls doing cabinetry work in the beginning of his young adult years; where he found his love for working with wood, Raymond later went to work for the Hocker Oil Company where he made friends far and wide. Raymond loved serving the community, he enjoyed every opportunity to make an individual laugh or smile. To Raymond, every interaction was a chance to change somebody’s day for the better.

Raymond married his loving wife, Larae Williams on March 9, 1993, which also happened to be his mother’s birthday. Later that year they would start a family with their first-born, Jacob Hale. The family would grow in size in 1995, with his second son, Donnie Hale; little did he know both of his boys would be born on the same day two years apart!!!, something Raymond would brag about every year on Aug. 19. (Side note: He always bragged that he told Doctor Stephen Hawkins that he would be back in two years to the date!!) It was said to be a lucky coincidence.

Raymond enjoyed visiting with friends and tinkering on just about anything, he enjoyed driving down old country roads. His latest enjoyment came with the birth of his first grandchild, Abigail Marie Hale, he loved to see her smile. Raymond really was a person that wanted to see others smile

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Faye Hale; and his brother, Danny Hale. He is survived by his wife, Larae Hale of Cabool; two sons, Jacob Hale and wife, Ashley of Willow Springs and Donnie Hale of Cabool; one beautiful granddaughter, Abigail Marie Hale, and his siblings, Randy Hale and wife, Marlene, Rita Crawford, Teresa Rendahl and husband, Kenny, Sheryl Wallace and husband, David, Mike Fisher and Beverly Hutchinson. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones as he goes on to his final resting place.

A memorial visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Cabool, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

