Robert T. Hansen, age 84, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, in Houston, Mo. Bob was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Schiller Park, Ill., to Robert and Anna (Wills) Hansen.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion Hansen; and son, John M. Hansen.

Survivors include his children, Robert (Melissa) Hansen, Dennis Hansen, Laura (Mike) Mitchell, Joseph Hansen, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Bob is 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave, Houston, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Bob. Envelopes may be picked up at Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.