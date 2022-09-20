Sales taxes collected by Houston merchants were up during the latest distribution period, according to figures by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue from a one-cent sales tax netted $88,197, up $1,261 from the same period in 2021. For first eight months of the year, $635,270 has been collected. That’s up about $23,569 from a year ago.

Another one-cent sales tax is earmarked for parks, fire and police services. That totaled $86,311, which was up $4,667. For the year, $605,631 has been collected. That’s up $20,524 from a year ago.

Merchants also collect two quarter-cent sales taxes for capital improvements and transportation needs. Each totaled $21,579 for the month, up $1,148 for each. For the year, $151,568 has been collected. That’s up $5,015 on each.

Houston also received sales taxes on out-of-state orders. The check for the month totaled $10,818, which was up about 32 percent a year ago. For the year, about $72,032 has collected, about even from the same period in 2021.