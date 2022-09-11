Sara “Sally” Stitt Smith, 90, born Dec. 23, 1931, in Nitro, W. Va., to Walter and Ruth (Crickenberger) Stitt. She died Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital Springfield, Ohio.

Sally was a graduate of Triadelphia High School Class of 1943. She graduated from Marietta College in 1953 with a degree in biology. She went on to Duke University to get her master’s degree in medical technology. She lived for 41 years in Houston, Mo.

She served her community on the library board, the health board and organized volunteer projects for youth. She was an active member of Houston United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two children, Kevin (Cheryl) Smith of Mohave Valley, Az., and Stuart Smith of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Amber (Dave) and Jessica (Marcus); and great-grandchildren Brandon, Woodstock, Lincoln, Thomas, Charles, Penelope and Noah. She also is survived by her brothers, Walter Stitt of Springfield, Ohio; and Richard (Mazie) Stitt of Cincinnati. She is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Stitt, and a nephew, William Stitt. Her extended family includes Robert (Stefanie) Stitt, Thomas Stitt, David Stitt (Lex), Paul (Christine) Stitt, niece, Beverly (Bob) Rutan, and great-niece, Mary Stitt, and great-nephew, Michael Stitt.

A private family memorial service are Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at First Lutheran Church Springfield, Ohio. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio, is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.

