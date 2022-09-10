Saturday (tonight) is “Houston Night” at the Springfield Cardinals baseball game.

Game time is 6:05 p.m. at Hammons Field near downtown Springfield. Earlier in the week, organizers reported about 300 seats had been sold.

Six persons vied in a contest to toss the first pitch before the game.

The contest ended at 2 p.m. Friday as the six men and women raised support for the Houston High School Band, which will play the national anthem before the game on Hammons Field. As part of the night, the state champion HHS Scholar Bowl team as well as the district champion HHS softball team will be honored at home plate with their respective trophies.