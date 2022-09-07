According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend.

The patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities, while the Springfield Police Department investigated the other.

One occurred in Carter County in Troop G.

The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5.

The MSHP reports the following enforcement activity during 2022 Labor Day holiday:

•Crashes: 276

•Injuries: 97

•Fatalities: 4

•DWI: 113

•Drug arrests: 55

Boating Statistics

•Crashes: 7

•Injuries: 3

•Fatalities: 1

•BWI: 5

•Drownings: 1

•Drug Arrests: 8